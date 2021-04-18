UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A results on Sunday: AC Milan 2 (Rebic 13, Scamacca 68-og) Genoa 1 (Destro 37) Playing later (times GMT) Atalanta v Juventus, Bologna v Spezia, Lazio v Benevento (all 1300), Torino v AS Roma (1600), Napoli v Inter Milan (1845) Played Saturday Crotone 1 (Simy 68-pen) Udinese 2 (De Paul 41, 74) Sampdoria 3 (Jankto 46, Gabbiadini 73-pen, Thorsby 82) Hellas Verona 1 (Lazovic 13)Sassuolo 3 (Berardi 59-pen, 62-pen, Lopez 75) Fiorentina 1 (Bonaventura 31)Cagliari 4 (Pavoletti 39, Marin 66, Pereiro 90+1, Cerri 90+4) Parma 3 (Pezzella 5, Kucka 31, Man 59)

Related Topics

Roma Crotone Parma Bologna Cagliari Benevento Verona Genoa Man Sunday All Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.