Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A results on Sunday: AC Milan 2 (Rebic 13, Scamacca 68-og) Genoa 1 (Destro 37) Playing later (times GMT) Atalanta v Juventus, Bologna v Spezia, Lazio v Benevento (all 1300), Torino v AS Roma (1600), Napoli v Inter Milan (1845) Played Saturday Crotone 1 (Simy 68-pen) Udinese 2 (De Paul 41, 74) Sampdoria 3 (Jankto 46, Gabbiadini 73-pen, Thorsby 82) Hellas Verona 1 (Lazovic 13)Sassuolo 3 (Berardi 59-pen, 62-pen, Lopez 75) Fiorentina 1 (Bonaventura 31)Cagliari 4 (Pavoletti 39, Marin 66, Pereiro 90+1, Cerri 90+4) Parma 3 (Pezzella 5, Kucka 31, Man 59)