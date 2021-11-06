UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Italian Serie A results on Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A results on Saturday: Spezia (Sala 58) 1 Torino 0 Playing later (GMT) Juventus v Fiorentina (1700), Cagliari v Atalanta (1945) Playing Sunday Venezia v Roma (1130), Sampdoria v Bologna, Udinese v Sassuolo (both 1400), Lazio v Salernitana, Napoli v Hellas Verona (both 1700), AC Milan v Inter Milan (1945) Played FridayEmpoli 2 (Di Francesco 62, Zurkowski 71) Genoa 2 (Criscito 13-pen, Bianchi 89)

