Football: Italian Serie A Results
Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:43 PM
Italian Serie A results on Saturday
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A results on Saturday: Spezia (Sala 58) 1 Torino 0 Playing later (GMT) Juventus v Fiorentina (1700), Cagliari v Atalanta (1945) Playing Sunday Venezia v Roma (1130), Sampdoria v Bologna, Udinese v Sassuolo (both 1400), Lazio v Salernitana, Napoli v Hellas Verona (both 1700), AC Milan v Inter Milan (1945) Played FridayEmpoli 2 (Di Francesco 62, Zurkowski 71) Genoa 2 (Criscito 13-pen, Bianchi 89)