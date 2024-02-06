Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Published February 06, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A results

Italian Serie A result on Monday

Italian Serie A result on Monday:

Roma 4 (Pellegrini 2, Dybala 23, 51-pen, Huijsen 59) Cagliari 0

Played Sunday

Atalanta 3 (Pasalic 16, De Ketelaere 43-pen, 76) Lazio 1 (Immobile 84-pen)

Inter Milan 1 (Gatti 37-og) Juventus 0

Napoli 2 (Ngonge 79, Kvaratskhelia 87) Verona 1 (Coppola 72)

Torino 0 Salernitana 0

Saturday

Bologna 4 (Viti 24-og, Fabbien 73, Ferguson 83, Saelemekers 86) Sassuolo 2 (Thorstvedt 17, Volpato 34)

Empoli 0 Genoa 0

Frosinone 2 (Soule 24-pen, Mazzitelli 65) AC Milan 3 (Giroud 17, Gabbia 72, Jovic 81)

Udinese 0 Monza 0

Friday

Lecce 3 (Oudin 17, Piccoli 90, Dorgu 90+2) Fiorentina 2 (Mandragora 50, Beltran 67)

