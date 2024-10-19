Football: Italian Serie A Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2024 | 08:21 PM
Italian Serie A results on Saturday
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Como 1 (Paz 45) Parma 1 (Bony 20)
Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 73, 85) Bologna 2 (Orsolini 37, Odgaard 56)
Playing later (all times GMT)
AC Milan v Udinese (1600), Juventus v Lazio (1845)
Sunday
Empoli v Napoli (1030), Lecce v Fiorentina, Venezia v Atalanta (1300), Cagliari v Torino (1600), Roma v Inter Milan (1845)
Monday
Verona v Monza (1845)
