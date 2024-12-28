Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Italian Serie A results on Saturday

Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Empoli 1 (Esposito 74) Genoa 2 (Badelj 46, Ekuban 68)

Parma 2 (Hernani 56-pen, Valenti 90+8) Monza 1 (Pereira 86)

Playing later (times GMT)

Cagliari v Inter Milan (1700), Lazio v Atalanta (1945)

Sunday

Udinese v Torino (1130), Napoli v Venezia (1400), Juventus v Fiorentina (1700), AC Milan v Roma (1945)

Monday

Como v Lecce (1730), Bologna v Verona (1945)

