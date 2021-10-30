Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A results on Saturday: Atalanta 2 (Zapata 45+1, De Roon 90+4) Lazio 2 (Pedro 18, Immobile 74) Verona 2 (Simeone 11, 14) Juventus 1 (McKennie 80) Playing later (all times GMT) Torino v Sampdoria (1945) Sunday (1400 unless stated) Inter v Udinese (1130), Fiorentina v Spezia, Genoa v Venezia, Sassuolo v Empoli, Salernitana v Napoli (1700), Roma v Milan (1945) MondayBologna v Cagliari (1945)