Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Milan, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A results on Sunday: Cremonese 0 Sassuolo 0 Spezia 2 (Bastoni 45+2, Schouten 54-og) Bologna 2 (Arnautovic 6, 64) Verona 2 (Audero 44-og, Doig 45+3) Sampdoria 1 (Caputo 40) Playing later (kick-offs GMT) Udinese v Roma (1845 GMT) Playing Monday Monza v Atalanta (1630), Salernitana v Empoli (1630), Torino v Lecce (1845) Played Saturday Fiorentina 1 (Kouame 29) Juventus 1 (Milik 9)AC Milan 3 (Leao 28, 60, Giroud 54) Inter Milan 2 (Brozovic 21, Dzeko 67)Lazio 1 (Zaccagni 4) Napoli 2 (Kim 38, Kvaratskhelia 61)