Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Atalanta 3 (Scamacca 26, Lookman 43, Pasalic 71-pen) Torino 0
Empoli 2 (Cancellieri 13, Niang 90+3) Roma 1 (Aouar 45+1)
Frosinone 0 Udinese 1 (Davis 76)
Lazio 1 (Zaccagni 60) Sassuolo 1 (Viti 66)
Napoli 0 Lecce 0
Verona 2 (Noslin 17, Suslov 37) Inter Milan 2 (Arnautovic 10, 45+1)
Played Saturday
Juventus 2 (Chiesa 26, Alex Sandro 28) Monza 0
AC Milan 3 (Leao 22, Giroud 27, Calabria 77) Salernitana 3 (Simy 64, 89, Sambia 87)
Friday
Genoa 2 (Malinovskyi 13, Vitinha 59) Bologna 0
Thursday
Cagliari 2 (Deiola 64, Mutandwa 85) Fiorentina 3 (Bonaventura 39, Gonzalez 89, Arthur 90+13-pen)
