UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:57 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sassuolo 3 2 1 0 9 3 7 Napoli 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 Atalanta 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 9 5 6 Hellas Verona 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 AC Milan 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Juventus 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 Bologna 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Spezia 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Lazio 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Benevento 2 1 0 1 5 7 3 Genoa 2 1 0 1 4 7 3 Fiorentina 3 1 0 1 2 5 3 Sampdoria 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 Cagliari 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Roma 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 Torino 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 Udinese 2 0 0 2 0 3 0Parma 2 0 0 2 1 6 0Crotone 3 0 0 3 2 10 0

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Benevento Verona Genoa Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah; ..

1 minute ago

Ganna pink with delight after taking first Giro d' ..

2 minutes ago

Haleem Adil alleges Sindh govt of neglecting flood ..

2 minutes ago

UK, EU Agree to 'Work Intensively' to Try to Bridg ..

4 minutes ago

Defense Minister advises opposition to stop politi ..

4 minutes ago

FPCCI launches tree plantation campaign

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.