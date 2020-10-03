Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:57 PM
Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sassuolo 3 2 1 0 9 3 7 Napoli 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 Atalanta 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 9 5 6 Hellas Verona 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 AC Milan 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Juventus 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 Bologna 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Spezia 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Lazio 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Benevento 2 1 0 1 5 7 3 Genoa 2 1 0 1 4 7 3 Fiorentina 3 1 0 1 2 5 3 Sampdoria 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 Cagliari 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Roma 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 Torino 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 Udinese 2 0 0 2 0 3 0Parma 2 0 0 2 1 6 0Crotone 3 0 0 3 2 10 0