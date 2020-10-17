Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 Atalanta 4 3 0 1 14 9 9 Napoli 4 3 0 1 12 4 8 Sassuolo 3 2 1 0 9 3 7 Juventus 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 Inter Milan 3 2 1 0 10 6 7 Hellas Verona 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 Benevento 3 2 0 1 6 7 6 Lazio 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 Roma 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Genoa 2 1 0 1 4 7 3 Bologna 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 Fiorentina 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Sampdoria 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 Spezia 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 Parma 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 Cagliari 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 Torino 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 Udinese 3 0 0 3 0 4 0 Crotone 3 0 0 3 2 10 0 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one-point for no-show against Juventus on October 4