Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:18 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 6 5 1 0 14 5 16 Sassuolo 7 4 3 0 18 9 15 Juventus 6 3 3 0 14 5 12 Atalanta 6 4 0 2 17 13 12 Napoli 6 4 0 2 14 7 11 Inter Milan 6 3 2 1 15 10 11 Hellas Verona 6 3 2 1 8 3 11 Roma 6 3 2 1 13 10 11 Lazio 6 3 1 2 10 12 10 Sampdoria 7 3 1 3 11 11 10 Cagliari 7 3 1 3 14 15 10 Fiorentina 6 2 1 3 10 12 7 Bologna 6 2 0 4 11 12 6 Benevento 6 2 0 4 10 17 6 Parma 6 1 2 3 8 13 5 Genoa 6 1 2 3 6 12 5 Spezia 6 1 2 3 8 15 5 Torino 6 1 1 4 12 16 4 Udinese 7 1 1 5 6 11 4 Crotone 6 0 1 5 6 17 1 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4.

More Stories From Sports

