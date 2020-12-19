Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 12 8 4 0 27 13 28 Inter Milan 12 8 3 1 30 15 27 Juventus 12 6 6 0 24 10 24 Roma 12 7 3 2 27 17 24 Napoli 12 8 0 4 26 12 23 Sassuolo 12 6 5 1 22 13 23 Hellas Verona 13 5 5 3 17 12 20 Atalanta 11 5 3 3 22 17 18 Lazio 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 Udinese 11 4 2 5 13 14 14 Sampdoria 12 4 2 6 18 20 14 Cagliari 12 3 4 5 18 23 13 Bologna 12 4 1 7 18 24 13 Parma 12 2 6 4 12 19 12 Benevento 12 3 3 6 13 23 12 Spezia 12 2 5 5 17 25 11 Fiorentina 13 2 5 6 13 21 11 Genoa 12 1 4 7 12 24 7 Torino 12 1 3 8 20 30 6 Crotone 12 1 3 8 10 25 6 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4