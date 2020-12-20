UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez 24 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 12 8 4 0 27 13 28 Inter Milan 12 8 3 1 30 15 27 Juventus 13 7 6 0 28 10 27 Roma 12 7 3 2 27 17 24 Napoli 12 8 0 4 26 12 23 Sassuolo 12 6 5 1 22 13 23 Hellas Verona 13 5 5 3 17 12 20 Atalanta 11 5 3 3 22 17 18 Lazio 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 Sampdoria 13 5 2 6 21 21 17 Udinese 11 4 2 5 13 14 14 Bologna 13 4 2 7 19 25 14 Cagliari 12 3 4 5 18 23 13 Benevento 12 3 3 6 13 23 12 Parma 13 2 6 5 12 23 12 Spezia 12 2 5 5 17 25 11 Fiorentina 13 2 5 6 13 21 11 Genoa 12 1 4 7 12 24 7 Torino 13 1 4 8 21 31 7 Crotone 13 1 3 9 11 28 6 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4

Related Topics

Roma Crotone Parma Bologna Cagliari Benevento Verona Genoa October Sunday Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

24 seconds ago

Thousands visit Khorfakkan Amphitheatre to watch e ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer opens Eco Park Complex to promote sustaina ..

1 hour ago

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.