Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 12 8 4 0 27 13 28 Inter Milan 12 8 3 1 30 15 27 Juventus 13 7 6 0 28 10 27 Roma 12 7 3 2 27 17 24 Napoli 12 8 0 4 26 12 23 Sassuolo 12 6 5 1 22 13 23 Hellas Verona 13 5 5 3 17 12 20 Atalanta 11 5 3 3 22 17 18 Lazio 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 Sampdoria 13 5 2 6 21 21 17 Udinese 11 4 2 5 13 14 14 Bologna 13 4 2 7 19 25 14 Cagliari 12 3 4 5 18 23 13 Benevento 12 3 3 6 13 23 12 Parma 13 2 6 5 12 23 12 Spezia 12 2 5 5 17 25 11 Fiorentina 13 2 5 6 13 21 11 Genoa 12 1 4 7 12 24 7 Torino 13 1 4 8 21 31 7 Crotone 13 1 3 9 11 28 6 Note: Napoli handed 3-0 defeat and deducted one point for no-show against Juventus on October 4