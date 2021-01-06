Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:26 PM
Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 15 11 4 0 34 16 37 Inter Milan 16 11 3 2 41 21 36 Roma 16 10 3 3 35 24 33 Sassuolo 16 8 5 3 29 23 29 Napoli 14 9 1 4 31 13 28 Atalanta 15 8 4 3 36 21 28 Juventus 14 7 6 1 29 14 27 Lazio 16 7 4 5 25 25 25 Hellas Verona 16 6 6 4 20 15 24 Benevento 16 6 3 7 19 26 21 Sampdoria 16 6 2 8 25 26 20 Bologna 16 4 5 7 23 29 17 Udinese 15 4 4 7 17 23 16 Fiorentina 16 3 6 7 17 23 15 Cagliari 16 3 5 8 23 33 14 Torino 16 2 6 8 26 33 12 Parma 16 2 6 8 13 31 12 Spezia 15 2 5 8 19 30 11Genoa 16 2 5 9 16 30 11Crotone 16 2 3 11 16 38 9