Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 16 11 4 1 35 19 37 Inter Milan 16 11 3 2 41 21 36 Roma 16 10 3 3 35 24 33 Atalanta 16 9 4 3 40 22 31 Juventus 15 8 6 1 32 15 30 Sassuolo 16 8 5 3 29 23 29 Napoli 15 9 1 5 32 15 28 Lazio 16 7 4 5 25 25 25 Hellas Verona 16 6 6 4 20 15 24 Benevento 17 6 3 8 20 30 21 Sampdoria 16 6 2 8 25 26 20 Bologna 16 4 5 7 23 29 17 Udinese 15 4 4 7 17 23 16 Fiorentina 16 3 6 7 17 23 15 Cagliari 16 3 5 8 23 33 14 Spezia 16 3 5 8 21 31 14 Torino 16 2 6 8 26 33 12 Parma 16 2 6 8 13 31 12Genoa 16 2 5 9 16 30 11Crotone 16 2 3 11 16 38 9