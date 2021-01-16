UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:29 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 17 12 4 1 37 19 40 Inter Milan 17 11 4 2 43 23 37 Roma 18 10 4 4 37 29 34 Juventus 16 9 6 1 35 16 33 Atalanta 16 9 4 3 40 22 31 Napoli 16 10 1 5 34 16 31 Lazio 18 9 4 5 30 25 31 Sassuolo 17 8 5 4 30 26 29 Hellas Verona 18 7 6 5 22 17 27 Benevento 17 6 3 8 20 30 21 Sampdoria 16 6 2 8 25 26 20 Bologna 18 5 5 8 24 31 20 Fiorentina 17 4 6 7 18 23 18 Udinese 16 4 4 8 18 25 16 Spezia 16 3 5 8 21 31 14 Cagliari 17 3 5 9 23 34 14 Genoa 17 3 5 9 18 30 14 Torino 17 2 6 9 26 35 12Parma 17 2 6 9 13 33 12Crotone 17 2 3 12 17 40 9

