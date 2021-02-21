Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:11 AM
Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 22 15 5 2 54 24 50 AC Milan 22 15 4 3 45 25 49 Roma 22 13 4 5 47 35 43 Lazio 23 13 4 6 38 30 43 Juventus 21 12 6 3 41 19 42 Napoli 21 13 1 7 45 21 40 Atalanta 22 11 7 4 49 29 40 Sassuolo 22 9 7 6 36 33 34 Hellas Verona 22 9 6 7 28 24 33 Sampdoria 23 9 3 11 33 34 30 Genoa 22 6 7 9 24 31 25 Fiorentina 23 6 7 10 25 35 25 Bologna 22 6 6 10 29 36 24 Udinese 22 6 6 10 23 31 24 Benevento 22 6 6 10 25 42 24 Spezia 23 6 6 11 30 41 24 Torino 23 3 11 9 33 41 20 Cagliari 23 3 6 14 24 41 15Parma 22 2 7 13 15 43 13Crotone 22 3 3 16 23 52 12