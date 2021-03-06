Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 25 18 5 2 62 25 59 AC Milan 25 16 5 4 48 30 53 Juventus 24 14 7 3 48 20 49 Atalanta 25 14 7 4 60 32 49 Roma 25 14 5 6 50 38 47 Napoli 24 14 2 8 52 28 44 Lazio 24 13 4 7 38 32 43 Hellas Verona 25 10 8 7 34 27 38 Sassuolo 24 9 9 6 40 37 36 Sampdoria 25 9 4 12 34 37 31 Udinese 25 7 8 10 27 34 29 Bologna 25 7 7 11 32 38 28 Genoa 25 6 9 10 27 37 27 Spezia 26 6 8 12 33 47 26 Benevento 26 6 8 12 26 48 26 Fiorentina 25 6 7 12 26 38 25 Cagliari 25 5 6 14 27 41 21 Torino 23 3 11 9 33 41 20Parma 25 2 9 14 20 49 15Crotone 25 3 3 19 24 62 12