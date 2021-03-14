Football: Italian Serie A table

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 26 19 5 2 63 25 62 AC Milan 26 17 5 4 50 30 56 Juventus 25 15 7 3 51 21 52 Atalanta 27 15 7 5 63 34 52 ------------------------------ Roma 26 15 5 6 51 38 50 Napoli 25 15 2 8 55 29 47 ------------------------------- Lazio 26 14 4 8 42 37 46 Sassuolo 26 10 9 7 43 41 39 Hellas Verona 27 10 8 9 36 32 38 Sampdoria 26 9 5 12 36 39 32 Udinese 26 8 8 10 29 34 32 Fiorentina 27 7 8 12 33 42 29 Bologna 26 7 7 12 33 41 28 Genoa 26 6 9 11 27 38 27 Spezia 27 6 8 13 34 50 26 Benevento 27 6 8 13 27 52 26 Cagliari 26 5 7 14 29 43 22 --------------------------- Torino 24 3 11 10 35 45 20 Parma 26 2 10 14 23 52 16 Crotone 27 4 3 20 30 67 15 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

