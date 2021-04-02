UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez 13 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table before Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 27 20 5 2 65 26 65 AC Milan 28 18 5 5 53 33 59 Juventus 27 16 7 4 54 23 55 Atalanta 28 16 7 5 65 34 55 --------------------------- Napoli 27 17 2 8 58 29 53 Roma 28 15 5 8 51 42 50 ----------------------- Lazio 27 15 4 8 43 37 49 Sassuolo 27 10 9 8 45 44 39 Hellas Verona 28 10 8 10 36 34 38 Bologna 28 9 7 12 39 44 34 Udinese 28 8 9 11 30 36 33 Sampdoria 27 9 5 13 37 42 32 Genoa 28 7 10 11 30 40 31 Fiorentina 28 7 8 13 35 45 29 Spezia 28 7 8 13 36 51 29 Benevento 28 7 8 13 28 52 29 Torino 27 4 11 12 39 50 23 --------------------------- Cagliari 28 5 7 16 31 48 22 Parma 28 3 10 15 26 54 19 Crotone 28 4 3 21 32 70 15 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated afpJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

Related Topics

Football Roma Crotone Parma Bologna Cagliari Benevento Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

7 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

8 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

9 hours ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

8 hours ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

8 hours ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.