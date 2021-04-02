Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table before Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 27 20 5 2 65 26 65 AC Milan 28 18 5 5 53 33 59 Juventus 27 16 7 4 54 23 55 Atalanta 28 16 7 5 65 34 55 --------------------------- Napoli 27 17 2 8 58 29 53 Roma 28 15 5 8 51 42 50 ----------------------- Lazio 27 15 4 8 43 37 49 Sassuolo 27 10 9 8 45 44 39 Hellas Verona 28 10 8 10 36 34 38 Bologna 28 9 7 12 39 44 34 Udinese 28 8 9 11 30 36 33 Sampdoria 27 9 5 13 37 42 32 Genoa 28 7 10 11 30 40 31 Fiorentina 28 7 8 13 35 45 29 Spezia 28 7 8 13 36 51 29 Benevento 28 7 8 13 28 52 29 Torino 27 4 11 12 39 50 23 --------------------------- Cagliari 28 5 7 16 31 48 22 Parma 28 3 10 15 26 54 19 Crotone 28 4 3 21 32 70 15 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated afpJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB