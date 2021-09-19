Football: Italian Serie A Table
Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 4 3 1 0 15 4 10 Roma 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 AC Milan 3 3 0 0 7 1 9 Napoli 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 Fiorentina 4 3 0 1 7 6 9 Udinese 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 Bologna 4 2 1 1 5 8 7 Lazio 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 Torino 4 2 0 2 7 4 6 Atalanta 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Sassuolo 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 Empoli 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 Venezia 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 Genoa 4 1 0 3 5 10 3 Sampdoria 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 Juventus 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 Cagliari 3 0 1 2 5 9 1 Spezia 3 0 1 2 3 9 1Verona 3 0 0 3 3 7 0Salernitana 3 0 0 3 2 11 0