Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 8 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 09:28 PM
Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Milan, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 6 5 1 0 12 3 16 Napoli 5 5 0 0 14 2 15 Inter Milan 5 4 1 0 18 5 13 Roma 5 4 0 1 12 5 12 Atalanta 5 3 1 1 6 4 10 Fiorentina 5 3 0 2 8 9 9 Lazio 5 2 2 1 12 7 8 Bologna 5 2 2 1 7 10 8 Torino 5 2 1 2 8 5 7 Udinese 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 Empoli 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 Juventus 5 1 2 2 7 8 5 Sampdoria 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 Sassuolo 5 1 1 3 5 7 4 Verona 5 1 1 3 8 11 4 Genoa 5 1 1 3 7 12 4 Spezia 6 1 1 4 8 15 4 Venezia 5 1 0 4 3 10 3Cagliari 5 0 2 3 7 13 2Salernitana 5 0 1 4 4 14 1