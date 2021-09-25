Football: Italian Serie A table

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov