Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:33 PM
Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 6 6 0 0 16 2 18 AC Milan 6 5 1 0 12 3 16 Inter Milan 6 4 2 0 20 7 14 Roma 6 4 0 2 14 8 12 Fiorentina 6 4 0 2 9 9 12 Lazio 6 3 2 1 15 9 11 Atalanta 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 Empoli 6 3 0 3 9 10 9 Torino 6 2 2 2 9 6 8 Juventus 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 Bologna 6 2 2 2 9 14 8 Sassuolo 6 2 1 3 6 7 7 Udinese 6 2 1 3 6 8 7 Verona 6 1 2 3 11 14 5 Sampdoria 6 1 2 3 7 10 5 Genoa 7 1 2 4 10 16 5 Venezia 7 1 2 4 5 12 5 Spezia 6 1 1 4 8 15 4Salernitana 7 1 1 5 5 15 4Cagliari 7 0 3 4 8 16 3.