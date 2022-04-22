UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 33 21 8 4 58 29 71 Inter Milan 32 20 9 3 68 25 69 Napoli 33 20 7 6 59 27 67 Juventus 33 18 9 6 50 29 63 --------------------------- Roma 33 17 7 9 54 37 58 ----------------------- Fiorentina 32 17 5 10 53 40 56 ------------------------------ Lazio 33 16 8 9 65 48 56 Atalanta 32 14 9 9 54 38 51 Verona 33 13 9 11 58 50 48 Sassuolo 33 12 10 11 58 53 46 Torino 32 10 10 12 36 31 40 Udinese 32 9 12 11 47 50 39 Bologna 32 10 8 14 35 46 38 Empoli 33 8 10 15 42 60 34 Spezia 33 9 6 18 33 57 33 Sampdoria 33 8 5 20 40 56 29 Cagliari 33 6 10 17 31 61 28 ---------------------------- Venezia 32 5 7 20 26 58 22 Salernitana 32 5 7 20 26 69 22 Genoa 33 2 16 15 24 54 22 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth-placed team qualifies for Europa League; Sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated afp

