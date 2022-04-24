UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2022 | 12:43 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 33 21 9 3 71 26 72 AC Milan 33 21 8 4 58 29 71 Napoli 33 20 7 6 59 27 67 Juventus 33 18 9 6 50 29 63 --------------------------- Roma 34 17 7 10 55 40 58 ----------------------- Fiorentina 32 17 5 10 53 40 56 ------------------------------ Lazio 33 16 8 9 65 48 56 Atalanta 33 15 9 9 57 39 54 Verona 33 13 9 11 58 50 48 Sassuolo 33 12 10 11 58 53 46 Torino 33 11 10 12 38 32 43 Udinese 32 9 12 11 47 50 39 Bologna 32 10 8 14 35 46 38 Empoli 33 8 10 15 42 60 34 Spezia 34 9 6 19 34 59 33 Sampdoria 33 8 5 20 40 56 29 Cagliari 33 6 10 17 31 61 28 ---------------------------- Salernitana 32 5 7 20 26 69 22 Genoa 33 2 16 15 24 54 22 Venezia 33 5 7 21 27 61 22 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth-placed team qualifies for Europa League; Sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

52 seconds ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

54 seconds ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

55 seconds ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths ..

Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths by Indian forces in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit ..

Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit qualifying

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.