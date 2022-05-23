Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's title-deciding matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 38 26 8 4 69 31 86 -- champions Inter Milan 38 25 9 4 84 32 84 Napoli 38 24 7 7 74 31 79 Juventus 38 20 10 8 57 37 70 --------------------------- Lazio 38 18 10 10 77 58 64 Roma 38 18 9 11 59 43 63 ------------------------- Fiorentina 38 19 5 14 59 51 62 ------------------------ Atalanta 38 16 11 11 65 48 59 Verona 38 14 11 13 62 56 52 Sassuolo 37 13 11 13 64 63 50 Torino 38 13 11 14 46 41 50 Bologna 38 12 10 16 44 55 46 Udinese 37 10 14 13 57 58 44 Empoli 38 10 11 17 50 70 41 Sampdoria 37 10 6 21 46 60 36 Spezia 38 10 6 22 41 71 36 Salernitana 37 7 10 20 33 74 31 ------------------------------ Cagliari 37 6 11 20 34 68 29 Genoa 38 4 16 18 27 60 28 -- relegated Venezia 37 6 8 23 34 69 26 -- relegated Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth and sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa League*; Seventh-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated *Europa League place awarded to winner of Italian Cup given to sixth-placed team this season as finalists Inter Milan and Juventus have both qualified for Champions League