Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 2 2 0 0 9 2 6 Inter Milan 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Fiorentina 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Lazio 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Torino 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Juventus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 AC Milan 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Atalanta 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Roma 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Sassuolo 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Spezia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Empoli 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Salernitana 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Udinese 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Cremonese 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Bologna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Sampdoria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Hellas Verona 1 0 0 1 2 5 0Lecce 2 0 0 2 1 3 0Monza 2 0 0 2 1 6 0