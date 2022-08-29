Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Lazio 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 Atalanta 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Torino 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 Roma 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 Napoli 2 2 0 0 9 2 6 Inter Milan 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Juventus 3 1 2 0 4 1 5 Fiorentina 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Salernitana 3 1 1 1 4 1 4 Udinese 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 Sassuolo 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Spezia 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Empoli 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Bologna 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 Hellas Verona 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 Sampdoria 3 0 1 2 0 6 1 Lecce 2 0 0 2 1 3 0Cremonese 3 0 0 3 3 6 0Monza 3 0 0 3 2 8 0