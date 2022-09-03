UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 03, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atalanta 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 Roma 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 Inter Milan 4 3 0 1 9 5 9 Juventus 5 2 3 0 7 2 9 Napoli 4 2 2 0 10 3 8 AC Milan 4 2 2 0 7 3 8 Lazio 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 Torino 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 Udinese 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 Salernitana 4 1 2 1 5 2 5 Sassuolo 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 Spezia 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 Empoli 4 0 3 1 2 3 3 Lecce 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 Bologna 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Hellas Verona 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 Sampdoria 4 0 2 2 1 7 2Cremonese 4 0 0 4 4 9 0Monza 4 0 0 4 2 11 0

