Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 6 4 2 0 13 4 14 Atalanta 5 4 1 0 9 2 13 AC Milan 5 3 2 0 10 5 11 Udinese 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 Roma 5 3 1 1 6 5 10 Torino 5 3 1 1 6 5 10 Juventus 5 2 3 0 7 2 9 Inter Milan 5 3 0 2 11 8 9 Lazio 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 Salernitana 5 1 3 1 7 4 6 Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 Sassuolo 5 1 3 1 3 5 6 Hellas Verona 5 1 2 2 6 9 5 Spezia 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 Empoli 5 0 4 1 4 5 4 Bologna 5 0 3 2 5 8 3 Lecce 5 0 2 3 3 6 2 Sampdoria 5 0 2 3 2 9 2Cremonese 5 0 1 4 4 9 1Monza 5 0 0 5 2 13 0