UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez Published September 10, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 6 4 2 0 13 4 14 Atalanta 5 4 1 0 9 2 13 AC Milan 5 3 2 0 10 5 11 Udinese 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 Roma 5 3 1 1 6 5 10 Torino 5 3 1 1 6 5 10 Juventus 5 2 3 0 7 2 9 Inter Milan 5 3 0 2 11 8 9 Lazio 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 Salernitana 5 1 3 1 7 4 6 Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 Sassuolo 5 1 3 1 3 5 6 Hellas Verona 5 1 2 2 6 9 5 Spezia 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 Empoli 5 0 4 1 4 5 4 Bologna 5 0 3 2 5 8 3 Lecce 5 0 2 3 3 6 2 Sampdoria 5 0 2 3 2 9 2Cremonese 5 0 1 4 4 9 1Monza 5 0 0 5 2 13 0

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Judge Jails 5 Speech Therapists for Sedi ..

Hong Kong Judge Jails 5 Speech Therapists for Sedition Over Controversial Childr ..

37 seconds ago
 MNA,MPA's visits flood hit areas of Mirpurkhas

MNA,MPA's visits flood hit areas of Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago
 Haval economic addition in local automobile indust ..

Haval economic addition in local automobile industry with most modern features: ..

2 minutes ago
 NHA discards news item about Sago Bridge

NHA discards news item about Sago Bridge

2 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 minutes ago
 Ferrari's Leclerc claims pole at Monza

Ferrari's Leclerc claims pole at Monza

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.