Football: Italian Serie A Table

Published October 13, 2022

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's fixtures

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's fixtures (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 9 7 2 0 22 7 23 Atalanta 9 6 3 0 14 5 21 Lazio 9 6 2 1 21 5 20 Udinese 9 6 2 1 19 10 20 AC Milan 9 6 2 1 18 9 20 Roma 9 6 1 2 12 9 19 Inter Milan 9 5 0 4 16 14 15 Juventus 9 3 4 2 12 7 13 Sassuolo 9 3 3 3 11 10 12 Torino 9 3 2 4 8 11 11 Salernitana 9 2 4 3 12 14 10 Monza 9 3 1 5 9 14 10 Fiorentina 9 2 3 4 7 11 9 Empoli 9 1 5 3 8 11 8 Spezia 9 2 2 5 7 17 8 Lecce 9 1 4 4 8 10 7 Bologna 9 1 4 4 8 14 7 Hellas Verona 9 1 2 6 8 17 5Cremonese 9 0 3 6 7 19 3Sampdoria 9 0 3 6 5 17 3

