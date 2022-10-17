Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 10 8 2 0 25 9 26 Atalanta 10 7 3 0 16 6 24 AC Milan 10 7 2 1 20 10 23 Lazio 10 6 3 1 21 5 21 Udinese 10 6 3 1 19 10 21 Roma 9 6 1 2 12 9 19 Inter Milan 10 6 0 4 18 14 18 Juventus 10 4 4 2 13 7 16 Sassuolo 10 3 3 4 12 12 12 Empoli 10 2 5 3 9 11 11 Torino 10 3 2 5 8 12 11 Salernitana 10 2 4 4 12 16 10 Monza 10 3 1 6 9 15 10 Fiorentina 9 2 3 4 7 11 9 Spezia 10 2 3 5 9 19 9 Lecce 9 1 4 4 8 10 7 Bologna 10 1 4 5 10 17 7 Hellas Verona 10 1 2 7 9 19 5Cremonese 10 0 4 6 9 21 4Sampdoria 9 0 3 6 5 17 3