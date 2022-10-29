UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 12 10 2 0 30 9 32 AC Milan 11 8 2 1 24 11 26 Lazio 11 7 3 1 23 5 24 Atalanta 11 7 3 1 16 8 24 Roma 11 7 1 3 13 10 22 Udinese 11 6 3 2 20 12 21 Inter Milan 11 7 0 4 22 17 21 Juventus 11 5 4 2 17 7 19 Sassuolo 12 4 3 5 14 17 15 Torino 11 4 2 5 10 13 14 Salernitana 11 3 4 4 13 16 13 Empoli 11 2 5 4 9 15 11 Bologna 11 2 4 5 12 17 10 Fiorentina 11 2 4 5 11 16 10 Monza 11 3 1 7 10 19 10 Spezia 11 2 3 6 9 20 9 Lecce 11 1 5 5 9 14 8 Sampdoria 11 1 3 7 6 18 6Hellas Verona 11 1 2 8 10 21 5Cremonese 11 0 4 7 9 22 4

