Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 12 10 2 0 30 9 32 Atalanta 12 8 3 1 18 8 27 AC Milan 12 8 2 2 25 13 26 Roma 12 8 1 3 16 11 25 Lazio 12 7 3 2 24 8 24 Inter Milan 12 8 0 4 25 17 24 Juventus 12 6 4 2 18 7 22 Udinese 12 6 4 2 20 12 22 Torino 12 5 2 5 12 14 17 Salernitana 12 4 4 4 16 17 16 Sassuolo 12 4 3 5 14 17 15 Bologna 12 3 4 5 14 18 13 Fiorentina 12 3 4 5 13 17 13 Empoli 12 2 5 5 9 17 11 Monza 12 3 1 8 11 21 10 Spezia 12 2 3 7 10 22 9 Lecce 12 1 5 6 9 15 8 Sampdoria 12 1 3 8 6 21 6Hellas Verona 12 1 2 9 11 24 5Cremonese 12 0 5 7 9 22 5