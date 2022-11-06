Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 13 11 2 0 32 10 35 Atalanta 13 8 3 2 19 10 27 AC Milan 12 8 2 2 25 13 26 Roma 12 8 1 3 16 11 25 Lazio 12 7 3 2 24 8 24 Inter Milan 12 8 0 4 25 17 24 Udinese 13 6 5 2 21 13 23 Juventus 12 6 4 2 18 7 22 Torino 12 5 2 5 12 14 17 Salernitana 13 4 5 4 18 19 17 Sassuolo 13 4 3 6 14 18 15 Empoli 13 3 5 5 10 17 14 Bologna 12 3 4 5 14 18 13 Fiorentina 12 3 4 5 13 17 13 Monza 12 3 1 8 11 21 10 Spezia 12 2 3 7 10 22 9 Lecce 13 1 6 6 10 16 9 Sampdoria 12 1 3 8 6 21 6Cremonese 13 0 6 7 11 24 6Hellas Verona 12 1 2 9 11 24 5