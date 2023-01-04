UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 15 13 2 0 37 12 41 AC Milan 16 11 3 2 31 16 36 Juventus 15 9 4 2 24 7 31 Lazio 15 9 3 3 26 11 30 Inter Milan 15 10 0 5 34 22 30 Atalanta 15 8 3 4 22 15 27 Roma 15 8 3 4 18 14 27 Udinese 15 6 6 3 24 17 24 Torino 15 6 3 6 16 17 21 Fiorentina 15 5 4 6 18 20 19 Bologna 15 5 4 6 20 25 19 Empoli 15 4 5 6 12 19 17 Salernitana 16 4 5 7 20 26 17 Monza 15 5 1 9 16 22 16 Sassuolo 16 4 4 8 16 24 16 Lecce 15 3 6 6 14 17 15 Spezia 15 3 4 8 14 26 13 Sampdoria 16 2 3 11 8 28 9Cremonese 15 0 7 8 11 26 7Hellas Verona 15 1 2 12 12 29 5

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhigh ..

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhighway'

15 minutes ago
 Festivals to be organized to project cultural heri ..

Festivals to be organized to project cultural heritage: Asif Lodhi

15 minutes ago
 Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

15 minutes ago
 Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muha ..

Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair

15 minutes ago
 Asad approves construction of residential apartmen ..

Asad approves construction of residential apartments for NHA employees

11 seconds ago
 Chairman SECP for continuous engagement with marke ..

Chairman SECP for continuous engagement with market participants

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.