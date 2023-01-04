Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2023 | 09:15 PM
Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 15 13 2 0 37 12 41 AC Milan 16 11 3 2 31 16 36 Juventus 15 9 4 2 24 7 31 Lazio 15 9 3 3 26 11 30 Inter Milan 15 10 0 5 34 22 30 Atalanta 15 8 3 4 22 15 27 Roma 15 8 3 4 18 14 27 Udinese 15 6 6 3 24 17 24 Torino 15 6 3 6 16 17 21 Fiorentina 15 5 4 6 18 20 19 Bologna 15 5 4 6 20 25 19 Empoli 15 4 5 6 12 19 17 Salernitana 16 4 5 7 20 26 17 Monza 15 5 1 9 16 22 16 Sassuolo 16 4 4 8 16 24 16 Lecce 15 3 6 6 14 17 15 Spezia 15 3 4 8 14 26 13 Sampdoria 16 2 3 11 8 28 9Cremonese 15 0 7 8 11 26 7Hellas Verona 15 1 2 12 12 29 5