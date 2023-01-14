Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 18 15 2 1 44 14 47 AC Milan 17 11 4 2 33 18 37 Juventus 18 11 4 3 27 12 37 Inter Milan 17 11 1 5 37 24 34 Lazio 17 9 4 4 29 15 31 Atalanta 17 9 4 4 26 18 31 Roma 17 9 4 4 21 16 31 Udinese 17 6 7 4 25 19 25 Fiorentina 17 6 5 6 21 22 23 Torino 17 6 5 6 18 19 23 Monza 18 6 3 9 22 27 21 Lecce 17 4 7 6 16 18 19 Bologna 17 5 4 8 21 28 19 Empoli 17 4 7 6 15 22 19 Salernitana 17 4 6 7 21 27 18 Sassuolo 17 4 4 9 17 26 16 Spezia 17 3 6 8 16 28 15 Hellas Verona 17 2 3 12 15 30 9Sampdoria 17 2 3 12 8 30 9Cremonese 18 0 7 11 13 32 7