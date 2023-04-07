Close
Football: Italian Serie A Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 07, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 28 23 2 3 64 20 71 Lazio 28 16 7 5 44 19 55 AC Milan 28 15 6 7 48 36 51 Inter Milan 29 16 3 10 48 33 51 ---------------------------------- Roma 28 15 5 8 38 26 50 ---------------------------------- Atalanta 28 14 6 8 47 32 48 ---------------------------------- Juventus 28 18 5 5 46 22 44* Bologna 28 11 7 10 36 36 40 Fiorentina 28 11 7 10 33 31 40 Udinese 28 9 11 8 37 34 38 Torino 28 10 8 10 30 34 38 Sassuolo 28 10 7 11 36 41 37 Monza 28 9 7 12 32 39 34 Empoli 28 7 10 11 25 36 31 Salernitana 29 6 11 12 33 49 29 Lecce 28 6 9 13 24 33 27 Spezia 28 5 10 13 24 44 25 ---------------------------------- Hellas Verona 28 4 7 16 22 42 19 Sampdoria 28 3 6 19 16 47 15 Cremonese 28 1 10 17 23 52 13 *Juventus docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated afp

