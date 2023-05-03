UrduPoint.com

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 32 25 4 3 68 22 79 Juventus 33 19 6 8 50 28 63 Lazio 32 18 7 7 50 24 61 Atalanta 33 17 7 9 56 39 58 ------------------------------- Inter Milan 32 18 3 11 54 35 57 --------------------------- AC Milan 32 16 9 7 52 38 57 ----------------------- Roma 32 17 6 9 44 30 57 Fiorentina 33 12 10 11 45 39 46 Bologna 32 13 8 11 41 40 45 Torino 33 12 9 12 35 38 45 Monza 32 12 8 12 40 43 44 Sassuolo 32 12 7 13 40 47 43 Udinese 32 10 12 10 42 40 42 Salernitana 33 7 14 12 41 54 35 Empoli 32 7 11 14 26 42 32 Lecce 33 7 10 16 28 40 31 Hellas Verona 32 6 9 17 27 45 27 -------------------------- Spezia 33 5 12 16 28 54 27 Cremonese 32 3 11 18 28 58 20 Sampdoria 33 3 8 22 20 59 17 -- Top four qualify for the Champions League; a team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; the sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; the bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Lecce Verona Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

4 minutes ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

12 minutes ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

10 minutes ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

10 minutes ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

10 minutes ago
 Coalition govt. determines to preserve supremacy o ..

Coalition govt. determines to preserve supremacy of parliament: Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.