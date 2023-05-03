Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 32 25 4 3 68 22 79 Juventus 33 19 6 8 50 28 63 Lazio 32 18 7 7 50 24 61 Atalanta 33 17 7 9 56 39 58 ------------------------------- Inter Milan 32 18 3 11 54 35 57 --------------------------- AC Milan 32 16 9 7 52 38 57 ----------------------- Roma 32 17 6 9 44 30 57 Fiorentina 33 12 10 11 45 39 46 Bologna 32 13 8 11 41 40 45 Torino 33 12 9 12 35 38 45 Monza 32 12 8 12 40 43 44 Sassuolo 32 12 7 13 40 47 43 Udinese 32 10 12 10 42 40 42 Salernitana 33 7 14 12 41 54 35 Empoli 32 7 11 14 26 42 32 Lecce 33 7 10 16 28 40 31 Hellas Verona 32 6 9 17 27 45 27 -------------------------- Spezia 33 5 12 16 28 54 27 Cremonese 32 3 11 18 28 58 20 Sampdoria 33 3 8 22 20 59 17 -- Top four qualify for the Champions League; a team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; the sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; the bottom three are relegated