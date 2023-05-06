Football: Italian Serie A table

UrduPoint.com

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Napoli 33 25 5 3 69 23 80 -- champions Lazio 34 19 7 8 52 26 64 Juventus 33 19 6 8 50 28 63 AC Milan 34 17 10 7 55 39 61 ---------------------------- Inter Milan 33 19 3 11 60 35 60 ------------------------------- Atalanta 33 17 7 9 56 39 58 --------------------------- Roma 33 17 7 9 45 31 58 Fiorentina 33 12 10 11 45 39 46 Bologna 33 13 8 12 42 43 45 Monza 33 12 9 12 41 44 45 Torino 33 12 9 12 35 38 45 Udinese 33 10 13 10 43 41 43 Sassuolo 33 12 7 14 40 49 43 Salernitana 33 7 14 12 41 54 35 Empoli 33 8 11 14 29 43 35 Lecce 33 7 10 16 28 40 31 Spezia 33 5 12 16 28 54 27 -------------------------- Hellas Verona 33 6 9 18 27 51 27 Cremonese 33 3 12 18 29 59 21 Sampdoria 33 3 8 22 20 59 17 -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League; sixth-placed team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs; bottom three are relegated

