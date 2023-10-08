Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2023 | 12:12 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 8 6 1 1 21 5 19

AC Milan 7 6 0 1 15 8 18

Napoli 7 4 2 1 16 6 14

Juventus 7 4 2 1 12 6 14

----------------------------------

Fiorentina 7 4 2 1 15 10 14

----------------------------------

Atalanta 7 4 1 2 11 5 13

----------------------------------

Lecce 8 3 3 2 9 10 12

Bologna 8 2 5 1 8 6 11

Sassuolo 8 3 1 4 12 14 10

Frosinone 7 2 3 2 9 10 9

Torino 7 2 3 2 6 7 9

Monza 7 2 3 2 5 7 9

Roma 7 2 2 3 15 11 8

Genoa 7 2 2 3 10 11 8

Hellas Verona 7 2 2 3 4 6 8

Lazio 7 2 1 4 7 10 7

Udinese 8 0 5 3 4 12 5

----------------------------------

Empoli 8 1 1 6 1 16 4

Salernitana 7 0 3 4 4 14 3

Cagliari 7 0 2 5 2 12 2

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

