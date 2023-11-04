Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2023 | 09:53 PM



Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 10 8 1 1 25 5 25

Juventus 10 7 2 1 16 6 23

AC Milan 10 7 1 2 18 11 22

Napoli 11 6 3 2 24 12 21

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 10 6 1 3 18 8 19

Bologna 11 4 6 1 12 8 18

-----------------------------------

Fiorentina 10 5 2 3 18 14 17

Lazio 11 5 1 5 13 13 16

Roma 10 4 2 4 20 13 14

Monza 10 3 4 3 9 9 13

Lecce 10 3 4 3 10 12 13

Frosinone 10 3 3 4 15 17 12

Torino 10 3 3 4 7 12 12

Genoa 10 3 2 5 11 14 11

Sassuolo 10 3 2 5 13 17 11

Hellas Verona 10 2 2 6 6 11 8

Udinese 10 0 7 3 6 14 7

-----------------------------------

Empoli 10 2 1 7 3 19 7

Cagliari 10 1 3 6 9 21 6

Salernitana 11 0 4 7 6 22 4

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

More Stories From Sports