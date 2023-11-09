Football: Italian Serie A table

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published November 09, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 11 9 1 1 27 6 28

Juventus 11 8 2 1 17 6 26

AC Milan 11 7 1 3 18 12 22

Napoli 11 6 3 2 24 12 21

-----------------------------

Atalanta 11 6 1 4 19 10 19

Bologna 11 4 6 1 12 8 18

-----------------------------

Roma 11 5 2 4 22 14 17

Fiorentina 11 5 2 4 18 15 17

Monza 11 4 4 3 12 10 16

Lazio 11 5 1 5 13 13 16

Frosinone 11 4 3 4 17 18 15

Torino 11 4 3 4 9 13 15

Lecce 11 3 4 4 11 14 13

Genoa 11 3 2 6 12 16 11

Sassuolo 11 3 2 6 14 19 11

Udinese 11 1 7 3 7 14 10

Cagliari 11 2 3 6 11 22 9

-----------------------------

Verona 11 2 2 7 7 15 8

Empoli 11 2 1 8 4 21 7

Salernitana 11 0 4 7 6 22 4

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

