Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 10:59 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 11 9 1 1 27 6 28
Juventus 11 8 2 1 17 6 26
AC Milan 12 7 2 3 20 14 23
Napoli 11 6 3 2 24 12 21
-----------------------------
Atalanta 11 6 1 4 19 10 19
Bologna 11 4 6 1 12 8 18
-----------------------------
Roma 11 5 2 4 22 14 17
Fiorentina 11 5 2 4 18 15 17
Monza 11 4 4 3 12 10 16
Lazio 11 5 1 5 13 13 16
Frosinone 11 4 3 4 17 18 15
Torino 11 4 3 4 9 13 15
Genoa 12 4 2 6 13 16 14
Lecce 12 3 5 4 13 16 14
Sassuolo 12 3 3 6 16 21 12
Udinese 11 1 7 3 7 14 10
Cagliari 11 2 3 6 11 22 9
-----------------------------
Verona 12 2 2 8 7 16 8
Empoli 11 2 1 8 4 21 7
Salernitana 12 0 5 7 8 24 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated