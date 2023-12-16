Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 38

Juventus 16 11 4 1 24 10 37

AC Milan 15 9 2 4 26 18 29

Roma 15 7 4 4 28 17 25

------------------------------

Bologna 15 6 7 2 18 12 25

Napoli 15 7 3 5 26 18 24

------------------------------

Fiorentina 15 7 3 5 24 18 24

Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 23

Monza 15 5 6 4 16 14 21

Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 21

Torino 15 5 5 5 13 16 20

Lecce 16 4 8 4 19 21 20

Frosinone 16 5 4 7 21 26 19

Genoa 16 4 4 8 16 21 16

Sassuolo 15 4 3 8 22 28 15

Cagliari 15 3 4 8 15 27 13

Udinese 15 1 9 5 12 25 12

------------------------------

Empoli 15 3 3 9 10 27 12

Verona 15 2 5 8 13 22 10

Salernitana 15 1 5 9 11 30 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

36 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

36 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

36 minutes ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

36 minutes ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

36 minutes ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

35 minutes ago
Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

35 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

35 minutes ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

35 minutes ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

35 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

35 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Champions Cup results

RugbyU: Champions Cup results

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports