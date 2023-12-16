Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2023 | 11:57 PM
Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 38
Juventus 16 11 4 1 24 10 37
AC Milan 15 9 2 4 26 18 29
Roma 15 7 4 4 28 17 25
------------------------------
Bologna 15 6 7 2 18 12 25
Napoli 15 7 3 5 26 18 24
------------------------------
Fiorentina 15 7 3 5 24 18 24
Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 23
Monza 15 5 6 4 16 14 21
Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 21
Torino 15 5 5 5 13 16 20
Lecce 16 4 8 4 19 21 20
Frosinone 16 5 4 7 21 26 19
Genoa 16 4 4 8 16 21 16
Sassuolo 15 4 3 8 22 28 15
Cagliari 15 3 4 8 15 27 13
Udinese 15 1 9 5 12 25 12
------------------------------
Empoli 15 3 3 9 10 27 12
Verona 15 2 5 8 13 22 10
Salernitana 15 1 5 9 11 30 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated