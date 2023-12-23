Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Friday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 16 13 2 1 39 7 41

Juventus 16 11 4 1 24 10 37

AC Milan 16 10 2 4 29 18 32

Bologna 16 7 7 2 20 12 28

--------------------------------

Napoli 16 8 3 5 28 19 27

Fiorentina 16 8 3 5 25 18 27

--------------------------------

Atalanta 16 8 2 6 28 19 26

Roma 16 7 4 5 28 19 25

Lazio 17 7 3 7 18 18 24

Torino 16 6 5 5 14 16 23

Monza 16 5 6 5 16 17 21

Lecce 16 4 8 4 19 21 20

Frosinone 16 5 4 7 21 26 19

Genoa 17 5 4 8 18 22 19

Sassuolo 17 4 4 9 25 32 16

Cagliari 16 3 4 9 16 29 13

Udinese 16 1 10 5 14 27 13

--------------------------------

Empoli 17 3 3 11 10 30 12

Verona 16 2 5 9 13 23 11

Salernitana 16 1 5 10 12 34 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated