Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez Published December 23, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 16 13 2 1 39 7 41

Juventus 17 12 4 1 26 11 40

AC Milan 17 10 3 4 31 20 33

Bologna 17 8 7 2 21 12 31

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 17 9 3 5 26 18 30

Napoli 16 8 3 5 28 19 27

--------------------------------

Atalanta 17 8 2 7 28 20 26

Roma 16 7 4 5 28 19 25

Lazio 17 7 3 7 18 18 24

Torino 17 6 6 5 15 17 24

Monza 17 5 6 6 16 18 21

Lecce 16 4 8 4 19 21 20

Genoa 17 5 4 8 18 22 19

Frosinone 17 5 4 8 22 28 19

Sassuolo 17 4 4 9 25 32 16

Udinese 17 1 11 5 15 28 14

Cagliari 16 3 4 9 16 29 13

--------------------------------

Empoli 17 3 3 11 10 30 12

Verona 16 2 5 9 13 23 11

Salernitana 17 1 6 10 14 36 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

