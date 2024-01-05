Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 05, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Serie A table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 18 14 3 1 42 8 45
Juventus 18 13 4 1 27 11 43
AC Milan 18 11 3 4 32 20 36
Fiorentina 18 10 3 5 27 18 33
--------------------------------
Bologna 18 8 7 3 21 15 31
Atalanta 18 9 2 7 29 20 29
--------------------------------
Roma 18 8 4 6 30 20 28
Napoli 18 8 4 6 28 21 28
Lazio 18 8 3 7 21 19 27
Torino 18 6 6 6 15 18 24
Monza 18 5 7 6 16 18 21
Genoa 18 5 5 8 19 23 20
Lecce 18 4 8 6 19 24 20
Frosinone 18 5 4 9 23 31 19
Udinese 18 2 11 5 18 28 17
Sassuolo 18 4 4 10 25 33 16
Verona 18 3 5 10 15 24 14
--------------------------------
Cagliari 18 3 5 10 16 31 14
Empoli 18 3 4 11 10 30 13
Salernitana 18 2 6 10 15 36 12
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated