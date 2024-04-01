Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 29 24 4 1 71 14 76
AC Milan 30 20 5 5 57 34 65
Juventus 30 17 8 5 44 24 59
Bologna 30 16 9 5 45 25 57
-----------------------------------
Roma 29 15 6 8 55 35 51
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 29 15 5 9 54 32 50
-----------------------------------
Lazio 30 14 4 12 37 33 46
Napoli 30 12 9 9 44 36 45
Torino 30 11 11 8 29 26 44
Fiorentina 29 12 7 10 42 34 43
Monza 30 11 9 10 32 37 42
Genoa 30 8 11 11 32 37 35
Lecce 29 6 10 13 26 45 28
Udinese 29 4 15 10 28 44 27
Verona 29 6 8 15 26 39 26
Cagliari 29 6 8 15 29 50 26
Empoli 29 6 7 16 22 43 25
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 30 6 7 17 38 61 25
Sassuolo 29 6 5 18 33 56 23
Salernitana 30 2 8 20 23 62 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.
