Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 29 24 4 1 71 14 76

AC Milan 30 20 5 5 57 34 65

Juventus 30 17 8 5 44 24 59

Bologna 30 16 9 5 45 25 57

-----------------------------------

Roma 29 15 6 8 55 35 51

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 29 15 5 9 54 32 50

-----------------------------------

Lazio 30 14 4 12 37 33 46

Napoli 30 12 9 9 44 36 45

Torino 30 11 11 8 29 26 44

Fiorentina 29 12 7 10 42 34 43

Monza 30 11 9 10 32 37 42

Genoa 30 8 11 11 32 37 35

Lecce 29 6 10 13 26 45 28

Udinese 29 4 15 10 28 44 27

Verona 29 6 8 15 26 39 26

Cagliari 29 6 8 15 29 50 26

Empoli 29 6 7 16 22 43 25

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 30 6 7 17 38 61 25

Sassuolo 29 6 5 18 33 56 23

Salernitana 30 2 8 20 23 62 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.

