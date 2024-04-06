Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez Published April 06, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 30 25 4 1 73 14 79

AC Milan 31 21 5 5 60 34 68

Juventus 30 17 8 5 44 24 59

Bologna 30 16 9 5 45 25 57

-----------------------------------

Roma 30 15 7 8 55 35 52

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 29 15 5 9 54 32 50

-----------------------------------

Lazio 30 14 4 12 37 33 46

Napoli 30 12 9 9 44 36 45

Torino 30 11 11 8 29 26 44

Fiorentina 29 12 7 10 42 34 43

Monza 30 11 9 10 32 37 42

Genoa 30 8 11 11 32 37 35

Lecce 31 6 11 14 26 48 29

Udinese 30 4 16 10 29 45 28

Verona 30 6 9 15 27 40 27

Cagliari 30 6 9 15 30 51 27

Frosinone 30 6 7 17 38 61 25

-----------------------------------

Empoli 30 6 7 17 22 45 25

Sassuolo 31 6 7 18 36 59 25

Salernitana 31 2 9 20 25 64 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

